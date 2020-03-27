Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Motors announces extended warranty due to Coronavirus pandemic

March 27, 2020, 03:27 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
24176 Views
Be the first to comment
- Extension on last date of warranty

- Extended till 31 July 2020

- Decision to support customers amidst lockdown

Tata Motors has announced a revision in the vehicle's warranty policy due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally. This applies to specific car warranties that are about to expire in a couple of months.

The Central Government of India has imposed a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is obvious many customers will not be able to avail maintenance and repairs during this time. So, as part of their vehicle’s warranty policy, Tata Motors has decided to extend the last date to 31 July 2020. This applies to Tata car owners whose OE warranty and free service period (not km) are due to expire between 15 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. 

The automaker is ensuring that all its service stations are informing customers about this extension. Still, Tata car owners can reach out themselves by either logging on to the website or calling customer care numbers. Tata Motors had recently also announced the suspension of operations at its production plant until further notice. All these decisions are in line with many more carmakers that have also halted production. Many automobile brands have also closed all dealerships, service stations, test drives and deliveries in our country as well.

