Tata Harrier Sparkle Cocoa colour discontinued

- The Tata Harrier is now available in five colours

- The model recently received a price hike of up to Rs 36,400

Tata Motors has discreetly discontinued the Sparkle Cocoa colour of the Harrier SUV. The model is now available in five colours including special editions.

The Tata Harrier is currently offered in three regular paintjobs that include Telesto Grey, Calypso Red, and Orcus White. Also on offer are special editions including the Dark and Camo edition, available exclusively in Atlas Black and Camo Green, respectively.

Back in May, Tata Motors hiked the prices of the Harrier, among other models, up to Rs 36,400, details of which are available here. The model is offered in six variants that include XE, XM, XT, XT Plus, XZ, and XZ Plus.

Powertrain options on the Tata Harrier are limited to a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. To read our review of the Harrier, click here.