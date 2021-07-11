CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Harrier Sparkle Cocoa colour discontinued

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6 Views
    Tata Harrier Sparkle Cocoa colour discontinued

    - The Tata Harrier is now available in five colours

    - The model recently received a price hike of up to Rs 36,400

    Tata Motors has discreetly discontinued the Sparkle Cocoa colour of the Harrier SUV. The model is now available in five colours including special editions.

    The Tata Harrier is currently offered in three regular paintjobs that include Telesto Grey, Calypso Red, and Orcus White. Also on offer are special editions including the Dark and Camo edition, available exclusively in Atlas Black and Camo Green, respectively.

    Front View

    Back in May, Tata Motors hiked the prices of the Harrier, among other models, up to Rs 36,400, details of which are available here. The model is offered in six variants that include XE, XM, XT, XT Plus, XZ, and XZ Plus.

    Powertrain options on the Tata Harrier are limited to a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. To read our review of the Harrier, click here.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maserati to bring two new Trofeo models to India soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    477500 Views
    3482 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    477500 Views
    3482 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Harrier Sparkle Cocoa colour discontinued