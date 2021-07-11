CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance now extended across India

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance now extended across India

    - A total of 14 financers to choose from

    - Available for both Nexa and Arena range of models

    Earlier introduced in December 2020, Maruti Suzuki has now extended its online ‘Smart Finance’ service across the entire country. The carmaker has partnered with 14 financers and is available for both Nexa and Arena customers to provide an end-to-end online car financing solution. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance enables a wide range of customers like salaried, self-employed, and no-income proof profiles to choose their preferred finance partner, select the best-suited loan product, complete all finance related formalities including disbursal of the loan with real-time status tracking on the brand’s online portal. There are a total of 14 financers to choose from and Maruti Suzuki has till now seen over 25 lakh customer visits with over 40,000 of them having downloaded the finance sanction letter online. 

    Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Even before walking into a car dealership, most potential buyers already start their shopping process online -- browsing cars and finance options. Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, we have launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - India's first ground-breaking digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution. To enhance the consumer experience, we have included several industry-first features in the platform.”

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Harrier Sparkle Cocoa colour discontinued

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 5.97 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

