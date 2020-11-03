CarWale
    • Tata Harrier Camo edition arrives at dealer yard; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Harrier Camo edition features a green paint job similar to the Nexon’s Foliage green colour

    - The special edition model will be offered in six variants

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier Camo edition in the country, and the model has already begun arriving at dealer yards ahead of its official debut. The model will be offered in six variants.

    Tata Harrier Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the new Tata Harrier Camo edition features a green coloured paint job, a shade that is even carried over to the alloy wheel design. Reports suggest that there will be no changes to the interiors or the feature list. The model will be available in six variants that include XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+.

    Tata Harrier Front View

    Powertrain options on the upcoming Tata Harrier Camo edition will be limited to a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Tata Motors is expected to announce the prices of the Harrier Camo edition soon. Stay tuned for updates.

