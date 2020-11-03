CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Cars India sells 10,386 units in October 2020

    - HCIL saw a Y-o-Y growth of 8.3 per cent in October

    - The company recently launched the WR-V and Amaze exclusive editions

    Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 10,836 units in October 2020 against 10,010 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 8.3 per cent. The company also exported a total of 84 units during the same period.

    Honda has also launched the Amaze and WR-V exclusive editions in the country, with prices starting at 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Select dealerships of the brand are also offering a range of discounts across the model range, and you can read all about it here

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “We have seen positive sales momentum in line with market sentiment and our October results have been as per our plan. The festive buying picked up from Navratra in mid-October and we are focusing on maximizing deliveries during this period. Thanks to our strong and refreshed product line-up introduced right before the festive season and ongoing multiple consumer offers, we expect this demand to continue through Diwali which will further accentuate growth for us and the industry at large.”

