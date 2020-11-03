Kia Motors India registers sales of 21,021 units in October 2020

- Kia motors reached the 1.50 lakh units sales milestone in the country within just 14 months of starting sales

- The company sold 11,721 units of the Sonet last month

Kia Motors India registered its highest-ever domestic sales since its entry into the Indian market, with 21,021 units sold in October 2020. The company sold 11,721 units of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV alone last month, while 8,900 units of the Seltos were sold during the same period.

Kia Motors made its entry into the Indian market last year with the launch of the Seltos compact SUV. The company introduced the Carnival premium MPV earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, followed by the launch of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in September 2020. We have driven the Sonet and you can read all about it here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said, “We are witnessing a strong surge in customer demand from across the markets, and we're confident that it will grow even further with the onset of the festive season. It is good to see the numbers rebounding with the market slowly coming back on track as the customers are going ahead with their long-held purchases. We are extremely happy with the way we have performed in the past couple of months and are confident of continuing this success beyond Diwali as well. Keeping this in mind, we are now considering to start the third shift in our plant to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products in India.”