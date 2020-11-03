CarWale
    • New Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe launched in India at Rs 76.70 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe is the first locally assembled AMG car

    - The model is powered by a 385bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine

    The Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). It is the first ‘Made-in-India’ AMG product to roll out of the brand’s facility in Chakan, Pune.

    While all other AMG models arrive in the country via the CBU route, the GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe is also the first AMG car to arrive in the country via the CKD route. Under the hood of the model will be a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 385bhp and 520Nm of torque. This engine sends power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling speeds of 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

    Feature highlights of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe include the Panamericana grille, LED headlamps, 20-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and quad-tip AMG performance exhausts. Inside, the model will come equipped with the latest version of the MBUX system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console, five drive modes, seven airbags, active braking assist, and sport seats.

