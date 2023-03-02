Tata EVs waiting period stretches up to 3 weeks

- Tata’s EV lineup includes Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV

- Tata sold 5,318 units of EVs in February 2023

Tata Motors is the only Indian Manufacturer which has three all-electric vehicles currently on sale in the Indian market. The brand’s EV lineup includes Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the recently launched Tiago EV. Last month, the carmaker sold 5,318 units of its EVs. That said, listed below is the waiting period for Tata’s EV range.

Starting with the brand’s first model in the market, the Nexon EV, currently commands a waiting period of up to three weeks for both EV Prime and Max versions. Then the sedan, the Tigor EV too, has a similar waiting duration that ranges between two to three weeks.

The abovementioned waiting period is for Mumbai city. This may vary depending on the location, dealership, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend reaching out to your nearest Tata-authorised dealership to learn more.

In other news, Tata has discontinued the production of the Jet Edition of the Nexon EV in India.