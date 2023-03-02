Tata Motors registers sales of 79,705 units in February 2023

- Recorded 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in cumulative sales

- Tata sold 5,318 units of EVs in February 2023

Tata Motors has announced its monthly sales data for February 2023. The brand recorded 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth by selling 79,705 units during the month. For reference, the automaker sold 77,733 units in the same month last year.

Breaking it down, the Indian carmaker sold 36,565 units of commercial vehicles whereas the number stood at 43,140 for passenger vehicles including EVs. If we exclude the export number, the total domestic sales figure stood at 42,862 units. This is a 7 per cent growth over 39,981 units sold back in February 2022.

In terms of electric vehicles, Tata managed to sell 5,318 units of EVs in February 2023. This is 81 per cent more than the same month in the previous year when the brand sold 2,934 EVs.

In other news, Tata recently launched a new edition christened Red Dark Edition in its SUV lineup including Safari, Harrier, and Nexon.