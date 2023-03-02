CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O) launched; priced in India at Rs 26.73 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O) launched; priced in India at Rs 26.73 lakh

    - The new variant sits between VX and ZX variant

    - Offered in seven- and eight-seater configuration

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new variant of its recently-launched MPV, Innova Hycross. This new variant is called VX (O) and it sits between VX and ZX variants. It has been priced at Rs 26.73 lakh and Rs 26.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the seven- and eight-seater guise, respectively. 

    This new VX (O) variant is available only in seven- and eight-seater configurations with the hybrid powertrain option. In addition to the features available with the VX trim, the VX (O) variant comes with a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, LED fog lamps, a 10-inch infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay, and six airbags. 

    Under the hood, this new variant of Hycross is equipped with the 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine capable of producing 111bhp and 206Nm of torque while being mated to a CVT unit.

    With the new variant’s launch, the Japanese automaker has also hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross by up to Rs 75,000.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
