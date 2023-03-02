CarWale

    Volkswagen unveils new ID.3

    Abhishek Nigam

    Volkswagen unveils new ID.3

    - Changes implemented according to customer feedback

    - New ID.3 will be one of the ten new electric models to be unveiled by 2026

    Volkswagen has just unveiled the new ID.3. The new EV gets sharpened exteriors, improved build quality, and the latest convenience and assist systems. Introduced in 2019 as the first member of its next-generation ID EV series based on VW’s MEB platform, the ID.3 raced to the top of the charts as one of the top-selling EVs in several European nations.

    Volkswagen has made a bunch of changes on the outside to make the car look fresh. Apart from a newly designed front bumper, the new ID.3 also benefits from optimised aerodynamics. On the inside, Volkswagen has spruced up the interiors too and also used fabric that contains 71 per cent recyclable materials called Artvelours Eco.

    On the convenience front, the new ID.3 gets standard features like Plug and Charge, Electric vehicle route planner, over-the-air updates, and more. The new ID.3 also gets the latest-gen assist systems like adaptive cruise control, lane assist for lateral control, amongst others. 

    The new ID.3 will come with an electric motor located in the rear that delivers an output of 150 kW or 210bhp and 310Nm of torque. The ID.3 also gets two battery options, 58 and 77kWh. that will offer a range between 426km and 546km.

    During its first official year in the market, Volkswagen claims its ID.3 model gathered over 1,44,000 orders in Europe and expects the new model to bump up sales even further.

