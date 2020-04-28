Tata Click to drive - All you need to know

Tata Motors recently launched an online sales platform called 'Click to Drive'. The platform has been integrated with more than 750 dealerships across India. Interestingly, the entire process is completed virtually using emails, WhatsApp and video calls. Here are the most important things you need to know.

Explore and configure

To buy a Tata car, customers will have to register on the Click to Drive website. Customers have the option of viewing the brochure to know more details of each car. Then, they can select a model of their choice. In fact, there are many personalisation options too. For example, the Tata Altroz comes with an online configurator which can be used to customise the premium hatchback by choosing the trim, colours and various other options.

Reserve

Once the vehicle is selected according to their choice, customers can also select their preferred dealer according to their convenient location. Keep in mind, home delivery isn’t available yet, and one will have to collect their car from the dealership.

Purchase

A token amount can be paid online for booking the required vehicle. Tata Motors will send an order confirmation via email. These customers will be guided through the remaining process by a call centre executive, and later, also from a sales consultant from the preferred dealership. Buyers will be provided different finance options and even exchange services for their old car including price quotes.

Delivery

The new car can be picked up from the mentioned dealership according to the vehicle’s availability or as decided amicably between the customer and the dealership. A vehicle home delivery option will also be introduced at a later date.