Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Click to drive - All you need to know

Tata Click to drive - All you need to know

April 28, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
4724 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Click to drive - All you need to know

Tata Motors recently launched an online sales platform called 'Click to Drive'. The platform has been integrated with more than 750 dealerships across India. Interestingly, the entire process is completed virtually using emails, WhatsApp and video calls. Here are the most important things you need to know.

Explore and configure

To buy a Tata car, customers will have to register on the Click to Drive website. Customers have the option of viewing the brochure to know more details of each car. Then, they can select a model of their choice. In fact, there are many personalisation options too. For example, the Tata Altroz comes with an online configurator which can be used to customise the premium hatchback by choosing the trim, colours and various other options.

Tata Altroz Exterior

Reserve

Once the vehicle is selected according to their choice, customers can also select their preferred dealer according to their convenient location. Keep in mind, home delivery isn’t available yet, and one will have to collect their car from the dealership.

Purchase

A token amount can be paid online for booking the required vehicle. Tata Motors will send an order confirmation via email. These customers will be guided through the remaining process by a call centre executive, and later, also from a sales consultant from the preferred dealership. Buyers will be provided different finance options and even exchange services for their old car including price quotes.

Delivery

The new car can be picked up from the mentioned dealership according to the vehicle’s availability or as decided amicably between the customer and the dealership. A vehicle home delivery option will also be introduced at a later date.

Tata Altroz Exterior
  • Tata
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Tiago
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tigor
  • Tata Tigor
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
23402 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2591 Likes
219511 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in