75 per cent of buyers unwilling to book a car online: CarWale survey

April 28, 2020, 07:44 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
75 per cent of buyers unwilling to book a car online: CarWale survey

India is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for digital consumers. After all, we have more than half a billion internet subscribers. However, the adoption is uneven among businesses. We at CarWale have conducted a survey to learn more about buyer affinity towards online car bookings. Our report is based on 20,992 survey responses from metro and non-metro regions. 

Based on the survey, 25 per cent of car buyers are willing to book a car online. The rest 75 per cent of the respondents were not willing to book a car online, of which, 38 per cent have quoted lack of a test drive as the main reason. However, 47 per cent of the respondents have agreed that a digital tour of the car might help them in making a purchase decision, while the rest of the respondents have still insisted on a test drive.  The other reasons cited for not booking a car online were – trust and security issues, preference of cheque/cash payment and complexity of online payments.   

The survey respondents who are willing to book a car online were presented with a series of questions to further analyse their responses. Among the total respondents who are willing to buy a car online, 69 per cent of them are willing to do so without a test drive, while the rest 31 per cent will not go ahead with the booking process without a test drive. 

The survey further reveals that 60 per cent of the respondents are willing to book a car online if they have already researched about their car of choice online. Meanwhile, 21 per cent of buyers will do so if the car was recommended by a trusted family member or a friend. Moreover, 19 per cent buyers will book a car online if they have already seen or driven the car. 

Although the survey results do not reveal a strong inclination towards online car bookings, we believe that over time, as digital capabilities improve and connectivity becomes omnipresent, the percentage for online car bookings is likely to improve.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

485 Likes
70232 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

242 Likes
196055 Views

