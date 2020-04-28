Mercedes-Benz EQC to be launched in India in H2 2020

- Mercedes-Benz EQC was previously scheduled to be launched in April

- The launch has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQ brand in the Indian market earlier this year. The company also showcased the EQC for the first time ahead of its launch that was scheduled to take place in April 2020. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the launch of the EQC has been postponed and will now take place in the second half of 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first of the 10 models that will be introduced under the EQ sub-brand by 2022. Upon launch, the model will rival against the likes of the Audi e-Tron Quattro SUV. The EQC Edition 1886 was showcased in India, images and details of which are available here.

To be offered in the 400 4MATIC variant in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be powered by two electric motors (one on each axle), producing a combined power output of 400bhp and 765Nm of torque. These figures will help the model attain speeds of 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds. Also on offer will be a range of 471kms.