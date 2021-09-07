CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata cars attracts benefits of up to Rs 70,000 in September 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    251 Views
    Tata cars attracts benefits of up to Rs 70,000 in September 2021

    Gearing up for the festive season, car dealerships of major brands are offering a wide range of benefits on new car purchases in September. Tata dealers do not wish to be left far behind and are offering lucrative discounts across the product line-up in September 2021. That said, the discounts and benefits are likely to vary in every city and are subject to the availability of stocks. Additionally, the benefits are likely to vary for every variant, therefore interested customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable discounts. 

    Read below to learn more about the applicable discounts and benefits on Tata passenger car models –

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Harrier 

    Tata Harrier attracts the highest discount of up to Rs 70,000 in September. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. It is worth noting, that the cash discount is not applicable on the Camo and the Dark edition models, and the benefits are limited to the exchange bonus and a corporate discount. 

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Tigor 

    The petrol variants of the Tata Tigor attract total benefits of up to Rs 43,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Tiago

    Tata’s entry-level model, the Tiago offers a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Customers planning on buying a Tiago in September can avail of total benefits of up to Rs 38,000.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon

    The diesel variant of Tata Nexon attracts total benefits of up to Rs 20,000. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variants being a popular choice among customers, only attract a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

    As for customers interested in the Nexon EV, the XZ Plus variant attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The higher LX Plus LUX variant attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. There is no cash or corporate discount on the electric iterations of the Nexon

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Altroz

    The Altroz XZ variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 15,000, while there is no exchange bonus or corporate discount for this model.   

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Safari

    There is no cash discount or corporate discount for the Safari SUV. However, interested customers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai showcases FCEV sportscar along with next-gen fuel cell technology

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31646 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31646 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata cars attracts benefits of up to Rs 70,000 in September 2021