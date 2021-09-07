Tata cars attracts benefits of up to Rs 70,000 in September 2021

Gearing up for the festive season, car dealerships of major brands are offering a wide range of benefits on new car purchases in September. Tata dealers do not wish to be left far behind and are offering lucrative discounts across the product line-up in September 2021. That said, the discounts and benefits are likely to vary in every city and are subject to the availability of stocks. Additionally, the benefits are likely to vary for every variant, therefore interested customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable discounts.

Read below to learn more about the applicable discounts and benefits on Tata passenger car models –

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier attracts the highest discount of up to Rs 70,000 in September. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. It is worth noting, that the cash discount is not applicable on the Camo and the Dark edition models, and the benefits are limited to the exchange bonus and a corporate discount.

Tata Tigor

The petrol variants of the Tata Tigor attract total benefits of up to Rs 43,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata’s entry-level model, the Tiago offers a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Customers planning on buying a Tiago in September can avail of total benefits of up to Rs 38,000.

Tata Nexon

The diesel variant of Tata Nexon attracts total benefits of up to Rs 20,000. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variants being a popular choice among customers, only attract a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

As for customers interested in the Nexon EV, the XZ Plus variant attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The higher LX Plus LUX variant attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. There is no cash or corporate discount on the electric iterations of the Nexon.

Tata Altroz

The Altroz XZ variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 15,000, while there is no exchange bonus or corporate discount for this model.

Tata Safari

There is no cash discount or corporate discount for the Safari SUV. However, interested customers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.