CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault announces discount offers of over Rs 1 lakh in September 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,767 Views
    Renault announces discount offers of over Rs 1 lakh in September 2021

    With the onset of the festive season, Renault India has announced a slew of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

    Renault Kwid

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This month, the Renault Kwid attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,000 (Rs 20,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 15,000 for 0.8-litre versions), and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is to be noted that the customers in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat are entitled to a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on select variants. Subject to the availability of stocks, an additional discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable for 2020 models. 

    Renault Triber

    Right Front Three Quarter

    A few months back, the Renault Triber was updated for MY2021 followed by a revision in features last month, details of which can be read here. The offers on the MPV are broadly divided into pre-MY2021 and MY2021. Here are the details. 

    The pre-MY2021 can be bought this month for a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. The buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa get an extra cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

    For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on RXT and RXZ variants, and Rs 10,000 on the RXL trim. 

    Renault Kiger

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000. This benefit is limited to Rs 80,000 for customers in Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. 

    Renault Duster

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The offers on the Duster in September 2021 include an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. The benefits are slightly higher for patrons living in Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. It is to be noted that the corporate discount is available for an approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. 

    It is to be noted that all the offers for Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat regions are applicable only till 10 September, 2021. For other states, the benefits can be availed till 30th September, 2021.

    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    ₹ 4.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Wagon R, Baleno, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 21,200
     Next 
    Tata cars attracts benefits of up to Rs 70,000 in September 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kwid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2403 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.07 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.78 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2403 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault announces discount offers of over Rs 1 lakh in September 2021