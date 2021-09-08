Renault announces discount offers of over Rs 1 lakh in September 2021

With the onset of the festive season, Renault India has announced a slew of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

Renault Kwid

This month, the Renault Kwid attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,000 (Rs 20,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 15,000 for 0.8-litre versions), and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is to be noted that the customers in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat are entitled to a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on select variants. Subject to the availability of stocks, an additional discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable for 2020 models.

Renault Triber

A few months back, the Renault Triber was updated for MY2021 followed by a revision in features last month, details of which can be read here. The offers on the MPV are broadly divided into pre-MY2021 and MY2021. Here are the details.

The pre-MY2021 can be bought this month for a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. The buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa get an extra cash discount of Rs 10,000.

For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on RXT and RXZ variants, and Rs 10,000 on the RXL trim.

Renault Kiger

The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000. This benefit is limited to Rs 80,000 for customers in Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Renault Duster

The offers on the Duster in September 2021 include an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. The benefits are slightly higher for patrons living in Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. It is to be noted that the corporate discount is available for an approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

It is to be noted that all the offers for Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat regions are applicable only till 10 September, 2021. For other states, the benefits can be availed till 30th September, 2021.