Tata Altroz witnesses 4,505 unit sales in India in January 2020

February 14, 2020, 10:12 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
21225 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Altroz witnesses 4,505 unit sales in India in January 2020

- Launched on 22 January 2020

- 4,505 Tata Altroz units sold in January

Tata Motors launched its new premium hatchback, the Altroz in India on 22 January 2020. Interestingly, the company has received 4,505 unit bookings for the Altroz in January. The sales numbers are impressive considering the fact that hatchback was launched late in January and also competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. The sales for the Altroz is expected to witness a substantial growth this month. 

Tata Altroz is the first model to be based on the Alfa platform. The hatchback is available in five colours and five variants. It is available in two BS6 compliant engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.   

Speaking of features, the Altroz gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting onthe dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat. Interestingly, the Tata Altroz has scored a full five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test.

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.37 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.25 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.36 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.08 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakhs onwards

