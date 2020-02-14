Tata Altroz witnesses 4,505 unit sales in India in January 2020

- Launched on 22 January 2020

- 4,505 Tata Altroz units sold in January

Tata Motors launched its new premium hatchback, the Altroz in India on 22 January 2020. Interestingly, the company has received 4,505 unit bookings for the Altroz in January. The sales numbers are impressive considering the fact that hatchback was launched late in January and also competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. The sales for the Altroz is expected to witness a substantial growth this month.

Tata Altroz is the first model to be based on the Alfa platform. The hatchback is available in five colours and five variants. It is available in two BS6 compliant engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Speaking of features, the Altroz gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting onthe dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat. Interestingly, the Tata Altroz has scored a full five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test.