Skoda Superb facelift India launch in April

February 15, 2020, 02:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
14841 Views
Skoda Superb facelift India launch in April

- Skoda Superb facelift to be available in two variants

- The model was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVIPL) unveiled the facelifted Superb at the Auto Expo 2020 last week in Delhi. The model was showcased in two variants, including Sportline and L&K. Now, the company has revealed that the Superb facelift will be launched in April.

The Skoda Superb facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. The 2.0-litre turbocharged direction-injection TSI petrol engine produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine will produce 138bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Superb facelift include all LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, virtual cockpit, multiple drive modes, panoramic sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, three-zone climate control and ambient lighting. The facelifted Skoda Superb comes equipped with safety features such as seven airbags, ABS and ESC.

