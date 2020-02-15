Free FASTag available till 29 February

- FASTag cost of Rs 100 waived off from 15-29 February

- Security deposit and minimum balance is applicable

In an effort to promote electronic toll collection, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is offering FASTag free of charge for 15 days, which is from 15-19 February. NHAI has waived off a fee of Rs 100 for users who haven’t purchased one yet. However, it is important to note that the security deposit and minimum balance is applicable. Road users can visit any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost.

The Ministry of Road and Transport has issued a statement, saying “In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTag at NH fee plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between February 15 and 29, 2020.”

The NHAI FASTags can be purchased from all national highway toll plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, and petrol pumps.