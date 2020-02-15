Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Free FASTag available till 29 February

Free FASTag available till 29 February

February 15, 2020, 02:56 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
13005 Views
Be the first to comment
Free FASTag available till 29 February

- FASTag cost of Rs 100 waived off from 15-29 February 

- Security deposit and minimum balance is applicable

In an effort to promote electronic toll collection, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is offering FASTag free of charge for 15 days, which is from 15-19 February. NHAI has waived off a fee of Rs 100 for users who haven’t purchased one yet. However, it is important to note that the security deposit and minimum balance is applicable. Road users can visit any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost. 

The Ministry of Road and Transport has issued a statement, saying “In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTag at NH fee plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between February 15 and 29, 2020.”

The NHAI FASTags can be purchased from all national highway toll plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, and petrol pumps.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.56 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.71 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.28 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.54 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.59 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.51 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.5 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.4 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.38 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

223 Likes
176411 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

26 Likes
21598 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in