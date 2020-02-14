Mahindra XUV300 Sportz with 130bhp 1.2-litre mStallion engine showcased at Auto Expo 2020

- Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will be powered by an all-new BS6-compliant petrol engine

At the Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra showcased a number of products that will be launched in the near future. One of these products was the XUV300 Sportz, powered by the all-new 1.2-litre petrol motor from the mStallion range of engines.

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will be powered by a new BS6-compliant 1.2-litre T-GDI mStallion petrol engine. This three cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine has been tuned to produce 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

Design updates that make the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz stand apart from the regular model include the Sportz decals on the doors, sporty decal on the bonnet and red coloured front brake calipers. Inside, the model will come equipped with all-black interiors and red highlights on elements such as the centre console, AC vents and steering wheel.