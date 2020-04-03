Tata Altroz witnesses 1,147 unit sales in India in March 2020

- Coronavirus lockdown period has affected car sales

- Only 1,147 units sold in March 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected the Indian automotive industry to a large extent. Earlier in January, Tata Motors launched the Altroz premium hatchback in India. Within a month of its launch, the company was selling close to 5,000 units and was expecting a further growth in the months to come. However, the lockdown announcement from the Indian Government has resulted in temporary suspension of manufacturing units and limited dealership operation across cities. As a result, only 1,147 units of the Altroz was sold last month. This figure is likely to see a substantial growth in the months to come post the lockdown period.

Tata Altroz is the first model to be based on the Alfa platform. The hatchback is available in five colours and five variants. It is available in two BS6 compliant engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The premium hatchback has scored a full five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test. In terms of features , the Tata Altroz gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting on the dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat.