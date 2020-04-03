Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Police bans vehicular movement in Karnataka till 14 April

April 03, 2020, 09:50 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: Police bans vehicular movement in Karnataka till 14 April

- Approximately 7,000 vehicles have been seized till date

- Exempted vehicles include those carrying essential goods and medical pass holders

The Karnataka Police has issued orders banning any form of vehicular movement till 14 April because of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Citizens who ignore the order will have their vehicles seized.

According to the details shared by officials on a social media channel, the only exceptions to the ban will include vehicles carrying essential goods and those with medical emergency passes. The latter will be issued by the police on a daily basis and will have to be returned by the end of the day.

According to another post, approximately 7,000 vehicles were seized by the police since the order came into effect on 1 April. These vehicles will be reportedly returned only after the lockdown period ends on 14 April.

  • Coronavirus
  • Lockdown
  • Coronavirus pandemic
