Tata Altroz turbo-petrol continues testing ahead of launch

June 27, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Altroz turbo-petrol continues testing ahead of launch

- Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant could be launched later this year

- The model is expected to be powered by a 140bhp, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol has been spied during a public road test yet again ahead of tis launch that could take place during the festive season this year. The test-mule was spotted in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which could be under component testing for Jayem Automotive, former partner for JTP vehicles.

As seen in the spy image, the Tata Altroz turbo-petrol gets alloy wheels, a feature that is offered only in the top variants including the XZ and XZ (O). We thus expect the turbo-petrol mill to be available exclusively in the higher variants.

Currently, the Tata Altroz is offered with two powertrain options including a 1.2-litre, three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre, four cylinder diesel mill. Both engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission. 

Under the hood of the Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant will be a 1.2-litre unit that is expected to produce 100bhp and 140Nm of torque, based on the model showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The model might also be offered with a DCT unit at launch apart from the five-speed manual unit. Tata Motors is likely to launch the Altroz turbo-petrol during the festive season later this year.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.37 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards

