MG Gloster (Toyota Fortuner rival) spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch

- Gloster will be MG Motor’s flagship offering in India

- Will rival the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

- Expected to be a CKD import, with local assembly in India

MG Motors flagship offering for the domestic market, the MG Gloster, was recently spotted sans camouflage ahead of its launch in India later this year. The full-size SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

The MG Gloster debuted at the Auto Expo 2020, alongside the Hector Plus, which is expected to be launched next month. The SUV is longer, wider and taller than all of its rivals. Dimensionally, it is 5,005mm long, 1,932mm wide, 1,875mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

The Gloster is expected to be imported as a CKD unit from China, and will be assembled at MG Motor India’s Halol facility in Gujarat. While it is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), we feel it’s a marketing ploy to surprise the customers by launching the car at a significantly lower price point.

MG Motor is yet to reveal the mechanical details of the India-spec Gloster. However, the global-spec model offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that generates 221bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. It is paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. For the domestic market, MG Motor is rumoured to be developing an all-new 2.0-litre diesel motor.

