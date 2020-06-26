Kia introduces 'clutch-by-wire' technology for mild hybrids in Europe

- ‘Clutch-by-wire’ technology replaces mechanical setup

- Claims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3 per cent in real world driving conditions

Kia Motors has introduced the new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) for the upcoming mild-hybrid models. The iMT’s clutch operates electronically and replaces the mechanical setup. Called as ‘clutch-by-wire’ technology, it is believed that the iMT offers better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions without compromising on the driver engagement. Kia claims that the technology helps in reducing the carbon dioxide emissions by three per cent in real-world conditions.

The iMT is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system. In terms of operation, as soon as the foot is moved off the pedal, the mild-hybrid system shuts down the engine before the start-stop system activates. The process is believed to save that extra bit of fuel. The gear remains engaged even with the engine off. The engine restarts in the same gear as soon as the driver presses either the brake or accelerator pedals. The transmission restarts the engine in neutral (with an open clutch) if the driver pushes the clutch pedal to change gear, or if the vehicle speed is too low for the current engaged gear. The vehicle is capable of shutting down the engine and coasting in-gear on the motorway, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

Although the iMT introduces a new clutch-by-wire technology in place of a mechanical link between driver and transmission, it retains the same operation and driver engagement as a conventional manual. The new system allows drivers to enjoy the uniquely engaging drive that comes from using a manual transmission. The clutch pedal operates in the same manner as a conventional manual, with greater controllability due to the electromechanical control of the clutch and a ‘biting point’ that enables drivers to change gears smoothly.

The iMT will make its debut in a pair of mild-hybrid models featuring the latest ‘Smartstream’ engines. The first is the Ceed model family, now on-sale in many European markets with new ‘EcoDynamics+’ variants, powered by a 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine and mild-hybrid system. The iMT will also be fitted to the upgraded Kia Rio EcoDynamics+, due on-sale in Europe during the third quarter of 2020 with a new 1.0-litre T-GDi gasoline mild-hybrid powertrain. The new transmission will be adopted across a number of future Kia models, with the brand set to introduce a range of new engines and MHEV powertrains later in 2020.

The company does not have immediate plans to launch a mild hybrid model in India anytime soon. The upcoming Kia Sonet is likely to get similar engine options as the Venue. In future, if the Sonet gets a mild-hybrid version, it might come equipped with an iMT unit.