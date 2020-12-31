Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant teased ahead of official launch

- Official launch likely on 13 January 2021

- To be powered by 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Tata Motors has shared a teaser video of the upcoming Altroz Turbo Petrol on its social channel. The video captioned ‘Turbocharge in 2021’ shows the Altroz in a new colour shade which could be called as Marina Blue.

The Indian car-maker is likely to unveil the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz in the coming month on 13 January. Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine competent to develop 110bhp and 150Nm of torque, it might be paired with a DCT unit along with the existing five-speed manual gearbox. The current powertrain available on the Altroz is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor mated to a five-speed transmission.

We reckon that the DCT transmission on the upcoming Altroz will be a wet-clutch unit sourced from Punch-Powertrain unlike the dry-unit ones used on the new i20. To read more about it, tap here. The premium hatchback was launched earlier in January this year and will mark its first anniversary in the coming month. Upon launch, the Altroz turbo-petrol variant will face off against the newly launched Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT, Volkswagen Polo TSI Automatic, Honda Jazz CVT, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.