    Tata Altroz Turbo DCT automatic spied; More details leaked

    Tata Altroz Turbo DCT automatic spied; More details leaked

    Ajinkya Lad

    Tata Altroz Turbo DCT automatic spied; More details leaked

    - Altroz Turbo to make 110bhp from its 1.2-litre motor

    - Will be offered with a seven-speed DCT automatic

    - Expected to be launched in India in early 2021

    Tata Motors is set to launch the Altroz Turbo in India, which will be powered by a Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. But, besides the Altroz Turbo, Tata Motors will also introduce an automatic transmission option in the premium hatchback. The latter was recently spied for the first time.

    The automatic gearbox in the Altroz Turbo will be a seven-speed DCT unit. Unlike the commonly used dry-clutch units from the likes of Volkswagen and Hyundai, the DCT automatic in the Altroz Turbo will be a wet-clutch unit, sourced from Punch-Powertrain, with some components manufactured by German component maker, Schaeffler.

    Tata Altroz Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Altroz Turbo is likely to develop a maximum power of 110bhp and 150Nm from its 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit. In addition to the seven-speed DCT, a five-speed manual will be standard, which will drive the front wheels.

    According to reports, the DCT is expected to be offered only in the higher trims. The Tata Altroz Turbo DCT is likely to be launched in early 2021, and will take on established rivals like the Hyundai i20 1.0 DCT and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI AT. It will also compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT and the Honda Jazz CVT.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
