Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 65,000 in December

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Benefits available in the form of exchange and year-end offers. 

    - Offers valid till 31 December 2020

    Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website up to Rs 65,000 on its SUV – Kicks. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefits and year-end discounts. The validity of this scheme is valid only till 31st December, 2020 or till the stocks are available. 

    Potential customers can avail these benefits with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000 and an additional year-end discount of Rs 15,000. It is to be noted that the former benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships and may vary across variants and location. 

    Nissan Kicks Left Rear Three Quarter

    There are no year-end offers on the GT-R and the newly launched Magnite. Nissan Kicks is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol motor available with a five-speed manual transmission develops 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. While the potent 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The variants include XL, XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O) and nine exterior colour shades to choose from. To read our review of the Nissan Kicks Turbo, click here. The 2021 Nissan Kicks will be unveiled today globally and is expected to reach the Indian shores sometime next year. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

