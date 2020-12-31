Jeep Compass facelift spotted undisguised in India ahead of launch

- The Jeep Compass facelift will be unveiled next week

- The model gets exterior design updates and refreshed interiors

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 7 January, 2021, the India-spec Jeep Compass facelift has been spotted undisguised in India. New spy images shared on the web give us the best look yet of the upcoming model.

As seen in the images here, the Jeep Compass facelift is finished in a shade of dark green, the same paint job that was revealed in the teaser image earlier this week. A few other notable exterior highlights include the reworked seven-slat grille with chrome surrounds, new alloy wheels, redesigned front bumper, silver skid plate, and squared wheel arches.

The spy shots of the Jeep Compass facelift also give us a peek at the interior, which reveals a dual-tone theme of black and brown, a new dashboard, a new three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a refreshed instrument console.

Engine specifications of the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift are likely to remain unchanged and hence it can be safe to assume that the 1.4-litre petrol motor and 2.0-litre diesel mill will be carried over. Dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the model, while the launch might take place towards the end of 2021.

