Citroen to open its first dealership in Delhi soon

- C5 Aircross will be the first offering for the Indian market

- More dealerships to open in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad

The French car-maker - Citroen, announced its India debut last year with the unveiling of the mid-size SUV - Citroen C5 Aircross. Making further progress, Citroen is all set to open its first showroom in the country’s capital – Delhi. An image of the sign board on the internet confirms that the brand will be opening up the dealership in the Naraina Industrial Estate area soon.

Citroen has joined forces with CK Birla Group and currently manufactures engines and gearboxes at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. The brand aims at localisation of its vehicles by up to 90 – 95 per cent. It also plans to make India its manufacturing hub for all right-hand drive models globally. Come 2021, Citroen will launch the C5 Aircross which will later be followed by one new car every year till 2023.

Along with the sightings of the C5 Aircross prototype, we have also spotted test mules of a sub-four metre SUV and the Berlingo MPV on the public roads in India. The upcoming C5 Aircross features the signature grille with split LED headlamp units, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, digital driver’s display, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. To know more about the C5 Aircross, click here.

Following the set up of the showroom in Delhi, the company will expand its sales and dealer network in the country targeting the cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. We also expect the launch of the C5 Aircross to near in the coming months.

Image Source