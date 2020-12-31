Top 4 most fuel-efficient sedans reviewed in 2020

There have been consistent players in the sedan segment, be it the compact sedans or the proper lengthy three-box cars. Many of these got an update this year with their transition to BS6 eventually. Now, the ones that we reviewed have made it to this list of the most fuel-efficient ones. Let's take a look.

1. Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura was launched at the start of the year with three engine options including a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel. The latter is the most fuel-efficient of the lot with a claimed mileage of 25kmpl. You can read about it in our review here.

2. Honda City

The crisis due to the Coronavirus delayed many things including the launch of the new Honda City. But by mid-2020 it was introduced with a new 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. Its 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor still helps this sedan find a spot in this list with a claimed fuel economy of 24.1kmpl.

New Honda City Petrol vs Diesel Comparison review

3. Hyundai Verna

This summer, we even saw the launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift, which was also pushed back due to the national lockdown. This sedan with upgraded BS6 engines comes with BS6-compliant engines including a 1.5-litre Gamma petrol (21.3kmpl), a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol (19.2kmpl), and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (25kmpl).

Hyundai Verna Petrol Turbo First Drive review

4. Honda Amaze

And with the latest BS6 emission norms in place, Honda Car India launched the updated compact sedan Amaze at the start of this year in both petrol and diesel engine options. In fact, the Amaze is also the first BS6-compliant diesel model from the carmaker. And it's quite a frugal one at that with its diesel CVT automatic having a fuel efficiency of 21kmpl.

Honda Amaze Diesel CVT Long term report