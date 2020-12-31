CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 4 most fuel-efficient sedans reviewed in 2020

    Top 4 most fuel-efficient sedans reviewed in 2020

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    13,659 Views
    Top 4 most fuel-efficient sedans reviewed in 2020

    There have been consistent players in the sedan segment, be it the compact sedans or the proper lengthy three-box cars. Many of these got an update this year with their transition to BS6 eventually. Now, the ones that we reviewed have made it to this list of the most fuel-efficient ones. Let's take a look.

    1. Hyundai Aura

    Action

    The Hyundai Aura was launched at the start of the year with three engine options including a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel. The latter is the most fuel-efficient of the lot with a claimed mileage of 25kmpl. You can read about it in our review here.

    2. Honda City

    Honda All New City Left Side View

    The crisis due to the Coronavirus delayed many things including the launch of the new Honda City. But by mid-2020 it was introduced with a new 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. Its 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor still helps this sedan find a spot in this list with a claimed fuel economy of 24.1kmpl.

    New Honda City Petrol vs Diesel Comparison review

    3. Hyundai Verna

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This summer, we even saw the launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift, which was also pushed back due to the national lockdown. This sedan with upgraded BS6 engines comes with BS6-compliant engines including a 1.5-litre Gamma petrol (21.3kmpl), a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol (19.2kmpl), and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (25kmpl).

    Hyundai Verna Petrol Turbo First Drive review

    4. Honda Amaze

    Action

    And with the latest BS6 emission norms in place, Honda Car India launched the updated compact sedan Amaze at the start of this year in both petrol and diesel engine options. In fact, the Amaze is also the first BS6-compliant diesel model from the carmaker. And it's quite a frugal one at that with its diesel CVT automatic having a fuel efficiency of 21kmpl.

    Honda Amaze Diesel CVT Long term report

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 9.03 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Honda
    • City
    • Verna
    • Honda city
    • Hyundai Verna
    • Aura
    • Honda Amaze
    • Amaze
    • Hyundai Aura
    • All New City
    • Honda All New City
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.24 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.58 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.59 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.08 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.93 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars