Tata Altroz prices hiked by up to Rs. 15,000

- Four variants discontinued

- Altroz CNG to be launched this month

A few months back, Tata Motors updated its line-up with BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains. With this, the automaker also hiked the prices of all the models. In this story, we will look at the new prices of the petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz hatchback.

Tata Altroz variants

Broadly, the Altroz is available in XE, XE Plus, XM, XM Plus, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ Plus variants. The price hike varies depending on the variant one chooses. However, the increment is capped at Rs 15,000. Furthermore, Tata has axed the XT i-Turbo, XT i-Turbo Dark, XZ (O) i-Turbo, and XT Diesel Dark variants from the portfolio.

Tata Altroz BS6 2 engines

The Altroz can be had in 1.2-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. Meanwhile, the diesel mill is a 1.5-litre engine. All these powertrains are BS6 2 and RDE norms compliant.

Tata Altroz CNG coming soon!

Tata has also opened bookings for the CNG version of the Altroz. Slated to be launched by the end of this month, the Altroz CNG will be offered in six variants. It was previously showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be launched with features such as an electric sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and an air purifier.