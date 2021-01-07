CarWale
    Tata Altroz iTurbo to be unveiled in India on 13 January

    Tata Altroz iTurbo to be unveiled in India on 13 January

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Altroz iTurbo to be unveiled in India on 13 January

    - To be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 110bhp/150Nm

    - Likely to be available in XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants

    The premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz will soon get a turbo petrol variant. The popular Indian car manufacturer, Tata Motors will unveil the production-ready variant of the upcoming Altroz iTurbo in India on 13 January. Based on recently leaked information, the Altroz iTurbo will be available in XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants. Moreover, the company is likely to introduce a new marina blue exterior colour option. 

    The soon to launch Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 110bhp and 150Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and DCT option. The hatchback will also offer dedicated driving modes such as City and Sport. 

    To distinguish the iTurbo trims from the regular model, it is expected to get sporty highlights in the form of a gloss black sunroof, light grey interior, and two additional tweeters for the stereo system. As for convenience, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will get leather upholstery, ambient lighting, connected car features, auto projector headlamps, rear ac vents, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. 

    More details about the Tata Altroz iTurbo will be known post its official unveiling.

    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
