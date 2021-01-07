2021 Toyota Fortuner - Now in pictures

The Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in Thailand in June 2020, and now it has been introduced in India as well. There are some cosmetic tweaks to the SUV to make it look fresh and more modern. New features have been added along with a comprehensive equipment list. Toyota has even equipped its diesel model with a new 2.8-litre engine. Here's a picture gallery summing up all the updates.

It's massive proportions, intimidating road presence, yet stylish looks continue with this first major upgrade of the current generation Fortuner, which was launched four years ago.

All the variant details and engine options were leaked ahead of its official launch and they remain unchanged. There are seven variants in all including the newly-added Legender version.

Upfront, the standard Fortuner boasts of a redesigned LED in the headlight assembly. This is incorporated in a restyled front look that includes a restyled bumper.

Even the older 17-inch wheels have made way for bigger 18-inch alloys in this new version. Their design might look more or less the same but indeed is different from the outgoing one.

This standard Fortuner also gets minor cosmetic updates round at the back with revised tail lamps and a reworked bumper as well.

Inside the cabin, there's a slight alteration with the infotainment unit getting an eight-inch touchscreen system tuned to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other features include a six or an eleven speaker JBL audio system, automatic climate control, cruise control, park assist, smart key door access, and more.

Then there are leather front seats that are ventilated, powered-adjustable, while the second and third row continue to get the manual adjustments adding to the versatility.

The Fortuner will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. This includes the new 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine and the 2.7-litre petrol unit.

Transmission options include a five-speed manual for the petrol, a six-speed manual for the diesel, and a six-speed torque-converter automatic for both models.

All-wheel drive is available only in the diesel variants and Toyota has no plans of offering the petrol versions with a 4X4 drive option.

The standard Fortuner facelift will be offered in a wide range of colour options while the Legender version comes in just a dual tone paint scheme.

Customers can choose from options like sparkling black crystal shine, super white, white pearl crystal shine, grey metallic, attitude black, phantom brown, and avant-garde bronze.