CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Toyota Fortuner - Now in pictures

    2021 Toyota Fortuner - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,312 Views
    2021 Toyota Fortuner - Now in pictures

    The Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in Thailand in June 2020, and now it has been introduced in India as well. There are some cosmetic tweaks to the SUV to make it look fresh and more modern. New features have been added along with a comprehensive equipment list. Toyota has even equipped its diesel model with a new 2.8-litre engine. Here's a picture gallery summing up all the updates.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Front Three Quarter

    It's massive proportions, intimidating road presence, yet stylish looks continue with this first major upgrade of the current generation Fortuner, which was launched four years ago.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Side View

    All the variant details and engine options were leaked ahead of its official launch and they remain unchanged. There are seven variants in all including the newly-added Legender version.

    Toyota Fortuner Front View

    Upfront, the standard Fortuner boasts of a redesigned LED in the headlight assembly. This is incorporated in a restyled front look that includes a restyled bumper.

    Toyota Fortuner Grille

    Even the older 17-inch wheels have made way for bigger 18-inch alloys in this new version. Their design might look more or less the same but indeed is different from the outgoing one.

    Toyota Fortuner Wheel

    This standard Fortuner also gets minor cosmetic updates round at the back with revised tail lamps and a reworked bumper as well.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, there's a slight alteration with the infotainment unit getting an eight-inch touchscreen system tuned to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

    Toyota Fortuner Instrument Cluster

    Other features include a six or an eleven speaker JBL audio system, automatic climate control, cruise control, park assist, smart key door access, and more.

    Toyota Fortuner Rear Seats

    Then there are leather front seats that are ventilated, powered-adjustable, while the second and third row continue to get the manual adjustments adding to the versatility.

    Toyota Fortuner Front Speakers

    The Fortuner will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. This includes the new 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine and the 2.7-litre petrol unit. 

    Toyota Fortuner Headlight

    Transmission options include a five-speed manual for the petrol, a six-speed manual for the diesel, and a six-speed torque-converter automatic for both models.

    Toyota Fortuner Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    All-wheel drive is available only in the diesel variants and Toyota has no plans of offering the petrol versions with a 4X4 drive option.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Side View

    The standard Fortuner facelift will be offered in a wide range of colour options while the Legender version comes in just a dual tone paint scheme.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Side View

    Customers can choose from options like sparkling black crystal shine, super white, white pearl crystal shine, grey metallic, attitude black, phantom brown, and avant-garde bronze.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • 2021 Toyota Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner Legender
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 34.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.90 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra eKUV100

    Mahindra eKUV100

    ₹ 8.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - January 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars