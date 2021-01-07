CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Hector Plus six-seat introduced in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

    2021 Hector Plus six-seat introduced in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,230 Views
    2021 Hector Plus six-seat introduced in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

    MG Motor India has launched the updated Hector range in India with a fresh set of exterior and interior updates, along with the new first-in-segment features. The 2021 MG Hector is available in a five-seat configuration, while the Hector Plus is available in both seven and six-seat layout options. The six-seat Hector Plus with captain seats starts at Rs 15,99,800 lakh. Some of the new feature highlights on the 2021 Hector Plus include 18-inch dual-tone alloys, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and auto-dimming IRVM. 

    To distinguish it from the outgoing model, the SUV features a thermopressed chrome grille, champagne and black dual-tone interior theme colour, updated i-SMART with Hinglish voice commands and more. The SUV is equipped with an engine start alarm and an in-car voice alert for critical tyre pressure. The internet SUV can now also understand and respond to over 35 Hinglish commands that control various in-car functions such as Sunroof (‘Khul Ja Sim Sim’), FM (‘FM Chalao’), AC (‘Temperature Kam kar do’), and many more.

    The 2021 model gets over 60 connected car features with newly added features like the i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, weather forecast by Accuweather, and more.

    Mechanically, it continues to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces 141bhp and 250Nm, while the 2.0-litre diesel unit produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The Hector Plus six-seat is available in three variants – Super, Smart, and Sharp in following engine options –

    Super

    2.0-litre diesel MT – Rs 15,99,800

    Smart

    1.5-litre petrol DCT – Rs 17,11,800

    2.0-litre diesel MT – Rs 17,61,800

    Sharp 

    1.5-litre petrol hybrid MT – Rs 17,74,800 

    1.5-litre petrol DCT – Rs 18,79,800

    2.0-litre diesel MT – Rs 19,12,800

    MG Hector Plus Image
    MG Hector Plus
    ₹ 13.35 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector Plus
    • Hector Plus
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG Hector Plus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.77 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.86 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.17 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.86 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra eKUV100

    Mahindra eKUV100

    ₹ 8.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - January 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars