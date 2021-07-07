Tata Altroz Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 8.71 lakh

- Based on the top-spec XZ+ variant

- Available in both 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Dark Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the top-spec XZ+ trim, the Altroz Dark edition is priced at Rs 30,000 more than its standard sibling. This special edition can be had with either 1.2-litre petrol it’s i-Turbo derivative. Let us dig further to know what this nefarious looking hatchback has to offer.

The changes on the outside include an all-new Cosmo Black exterior paint. The Altroz devotees who already know of the existing black insert that the hatchback had below the window line and on the boot somehow misses out on its uniqueness. However, to make it stand out Tata has slapped the ‘Dark’ badge on the front bonnet along with a dark chrome strip that runs across the bonnet. Even the 16-inch alloy wheels now get a dark tint finish while preserving the same four-spoke design.

The cabin of the Altroz Dark now gets a Granite Black theme with metallic gloss black splashes around the aircon vents on either side of the dashboard. The black leatherette seats now get a tri-arrow perforation pattern complemented by the blue stitching on the sides. A ‘Dark’ emblem on the headrest further gives the touch of personalisation. Apart from the flashy enhancements, the Altroz continues to get features like a touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, iRA connected car tech, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering mounted controls.

Under the hood, the Altroz Dark can be had with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The former generates 85bhp/113Nm torque while the latter is more powerful with an output of 108bhp and 140Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range while an automatic transmission is still a miss across all the guises.