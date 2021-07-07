CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Altroz Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 8.71 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    576 Views
    Tata Altroz Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 8.71 lakh

    - Based on the top-spec XZ+ variant

    - Available in both 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines

    Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Dark Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the top-spec XZ+ trim, the Altroz Dark edition is priced at Rs 30,000 more than its standard sibling. This special edition can be had with either 1.2-litre petrol it’s i-Turbo derivative. Let us dig further to know what this nefarious looking hatchback has to offer. 

    Dashboard

    The changes on the outside include an all-new Cosmo Black exterior paint. The Altroz devotees who already know of the existing black insert that the hatchback had below the window line and on the boot somehow misses out on its uniqueness. However, to make it stand out Tata has slapped the ‘Dark’ badge on the front bonnet along with a dark chrome strip that runs across the bonnet. Even the 16-inch alloy wheels now get a dark tint finish while preserving the same four-spoke design. 

    Tata Altroz Front Row Seats

    The cabin of the Altroz Dark now gets a Granite Black theme with metallic gloss black splashes around the aircon vents on either side of the dashboard. The black leatherette seats now get a tri-arrow perforation pattern complemented by the blue stitching on the sides. A ‘Dark’ emblem on the headrest further gives the touch of personalisation. Apart from the flashy enhancements, the Altroz continues to get features like a touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, iRA connected car tech, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering mounted controls. 

    Under the hood, the Altroz Dark can be had with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The former generates 85bhp/113Nm torque while the latter is more powerful with an output of 108bhp and 140Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range while an automatic transmission is still a miss across all the guises. 

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ford Endeavour Titanium 4x2 AT variant discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    476660 Views
    3480 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    476660 Views
    3480 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 8.71 lakh