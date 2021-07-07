Tata Nexon Dark Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 10.40 lakh

- Available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O), and XZA+(O) variants

- Offered in both petrol and diesel engines

The Tata Nexon Dark Edition has now joined the Dark Edition clan along with the Altroz, Nexon EV, and the Harrier SUV with a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This sinister-looking edition of the Nexon compact SUV can be had with both petrol and diesel engines across four trims – XZ+, XZ+(O), XZA+, and XZA+(O). The Dark Edition is priced at Rs 44,000 to Rs 45,000 higher than its plain versions.

The Nexon Dark is painted in a gloss black exterior shade that Tata likes to call ‘Atlas Black’. Further accentuating the mean look of the Nexon is the Sonic Silver (dark grey) inserts below the window line, on the front grille, and horizontally across the bonnet. To let people know of its distinguished character, it gets the ‘Dark’ edition chrome badge on the front fender and a matt black ‘Nexon’ lettering at the centre of the boot. The Mr Dark rides on the 16-inch alloy wheels that were recently updated with a five-spoke design.

Being offered in the top-spec XZ+ and XZ+ (O) variants, the Nexon Dark is loaded with features to the brim. The tri-arrow pattern that was earlier limited to the front bumper is now scattered all over the cabin. The special design can now be seen on the upper dashboard panels, inside door trims, and on the black leather seats. The embroidered ‘Dark’ stitching on the front seat headrests further look premium and elevate the cabin of the Nexon.

The Dark Edition is available with 1.2-litre petrol as well as 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol guise produces 118bhp and 170Nm torque while the diesel puts out 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both the versions are coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit.