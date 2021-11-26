Suzuki Swift Sport-based sub-compact SUV images leaked

- Based on the Swift Sport sold in the international market

- Will get SUV styling elements to distinguish it from the regular model

After a successful run with the Ignis, Crosby, and the Hustler, Suzuki is now believed to be working on a new Swift Sport-based sub-compact SUV. As per media reports, the Suzuki Swift is believed to be remodeled next year, while the Swift Sport is expected to get an update in 2023. Whereas, the Swift Sport-based sub-compact SUV is expected to be introduced sometime in 2024. At the time of launch, the sub-compact SUV might be called the Swift Cross. The new model is expected to further strengthen the company's foothold in the domestic market amid the growing popularity of mini-sized SUVs.

Mechanically, the updated Swift Sport is expected to be powered by the existing 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that powers the current model. It is believed that the upcoming Swift Cross will share the engine specification with the Swift Sport. It is to be seen if Suzuki will offer an AWD option on the upcoming sub-compact SUV.

As seen in the images, the vehicle is expected to get typical SUV styling elements in the form of high ground clearance, large bumpers, prominent wheel arches, and large bumpers with vertically stacked DRLs. Moreover, the vehicle will also sport silver-coloured sill plates on the bumper. The interior details are not known for now, however, the new model might get a few sporty detailing elements to distinguish it from the regular version.

More details about the Swift Sport-based sub-compact SUV will be known at a later date.

Source