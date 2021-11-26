2023 Kia Niro breaks cover: Now in Pictures

After soldering on for half a decade, the Kia Niro has entered into its second generation. Debuting at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, the new 2023 Niro takes its exterior design cues from the HabaNiro Concept showcased in 2019, while the interior adopts a modern approach that would be seen in all future Kia models.

Departing from the conservative and rather boring looking design of the first generation, the new Niro still looks like it’s in the concept stage. The sleek grille is not the ‘tiger nose’ and the large headlamps flanking on either side are straight out of the HabaNiro (pictured above)

It’s a busy face no doubt but the most striking element on the new Niro is the rear third-quarters. The C-pillar of the crossover appears detached from the rest of the body shell and has integrated and futuristic looking LED tail lamps running across the edge.

Even the side cladding extending only halfway on the rear doors are prompted from the HabaNiro. The only thing missing is perhaps the suicidal-gullwing doors. On the inside, the newly design cabin is minimalistic and yet looks functional.

The two-spoke steering itself has newer styling elements while the integrated digital cluster with centre console follows the new trend these days. It’s a driver-centric cabin with everything inclined to meet at the A-Pillar.

Space and measurements aren’t divulged yet except the fact that sustainable and recycled materials are extensively used inside the cabin. Even technical details are kept under the wraps. But we know the EV and PHEV versions will be on sale right from day one.

Global premiere is expected to happen next year. On the other hand, Kia India has no plans of getting the Niro to our shores anytime soon.