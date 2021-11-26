CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 Kia Niro breaks cover: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,007 Views
    2023 Kia Niro breaks cover: Now in Pictures

    After soldering on for half a decade, the Kia Niro has entered into its second generation. Debuting at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, the new 2023 Niro takes its exterior design cues from the HabaNiro Concept showcased in 2019, while the interior adopts a modern approach that would be seen in all future Kia models.

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    Departing from the conservative and rather boring looking design of the first generation, the new Niro still looks like it’s in the concept stage. The sleek grille is not the ‘tiger nose’ and the large headlamps flanking on either side are straight out of the HabaNiro (pictured above)

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    It’s a busy face no doubt but the most striking element on the new Niro is the rear third-quarters. The C-pillar of the crossover appears detached from the rest of the body shell and has integrated and futuristic looking LED tail lamps running across the edge. 

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    Even the side cladding extending only halfway on the rear doors are prompted from the HabaNiro. The only thing missing is perhaps the suicidal-gullwing doors. On the inside, the newly design cabin is minimalistic and yet looks functional. 

    Kia Seltos Dashboard

    The two-spoke steering itself has newer styling elements while the integrated digital cluster with centre console follows the new trend these days. It’s a driver-centric cabin with everything inclined to meet at the A-Pillar. 

    Kia Seltos Dashboard

    Space and measurements aren’t divulged yet except the fact that sustainable and recycled materials are extensively used inside the cabin. Even technical details are kept under the wraps. But we know the EV and PHEV versions will be on sale right from day one. 

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    Global premiere is expected to happen next year. On the other hand, Kia India has no plans of getting the Niro to our shores anytime soon. 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Suzuki Swift Sport-based sub-compact SUV images leaked
     Next 
    All-electric BMW iX to be revealed on 13 December

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.95 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.98 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Kia Niro breaks cover: Now in Pictures