All-electric BMW iX to be revealed on 13 December

As we move towards the end of 2021, German premium automaker, BMW has announced its plans to reveal the iX all-electric SUV in the country soon. The official preview and more details for the BMW iX will be known on 13 December, 2021. The upcoming BMW iX is believed to be the first model to be based on the new, modular, scalable toolkit which will spawn future BMW models.

The electric SUV will get the fifth-generation eDrive technology, which utilises two electric motors that are powered by high-voltage battery to generate a maximum power output of 496bhp. The vehicle will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in under 5.0 seconds. The company claims that the vehicle will have a low combined electric power consumption figure for its segment. A gross energy content of more than 100kWh should enable the latest-generation high-voltage battery to record a range of over 600 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

The new charging technology enables DC fast charging at up to 200kW. This way, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 40 minutes. Via the 11kW wall box charger, the high-voltage battery in the vehicle takes less than 11 hours for a full charge.

The design was first previewed by the iNext Concept in 2017. The vehicle features large kidney grille flanked by pronounced three-dimensional sculpting on the bonnet. The vehicle will get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, while 21-inch and 22-inch wheels is likely to be optional depending on the variant. More details on the upcoming BMW iX will be revealed on 13 December.