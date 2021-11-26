CarWale
    2021 Porsche Macan - All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Back in 2010, Porsche announced an all-new compact SUV. This new vehicle was then named Cajun - an amalgamation of the words Cayenne and Junior. Initially, Porsche’s new SUV was also widely known as the baby Cayenne. However, in 2012, Stuttgart’s Cajun was renamed Macan, i.e. a word derived from Indonesian and Malay languages for Tiger. Porsche then said that the Macan offers “all sports car characteristics with the benefits of the SUV”.

    Porsche Macan Left Side View

    Although the first-ever Macan rolled out from Porsche’s Leipzig facility in 2013, it came to India in mid-2014 with a price tag of slightly under a crore for its entry-level variant. A small fortune for a performance SUV that essentially shares the Q5’s platform. Coming to the present, Porsche recently launched the refreshed Macan in the country, starting at Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, Porsche has also brought the beefiest version of its compact SUV that is the Macan GTS. Now, let us dive deeper to learn more about Stuttgart's updated performance vehicle.

    Porsche Macan Left Rear Three Quarter

    Engine and transmission

    Porsche has tuned up the engine in the base Macan, thus it produces an extra 20bhp and 30Nm over its predecessor. More precisely, the 1,984cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit makes 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. Meanwhile, this entry-level Macan can go from 0 to 100kmph in 6.4 seconds and has a top speed of 232kmph.

    Porsche Macan Engine Shot

    Coming to the Macan S, this model replaces its older motor with a 2,894cc, V6, bi-turbo petrol engine that generates 374bhp and delivers 520Nm of torque. Additionally, the Macan S can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 257kmph.

    The range-topper has swapped its 3.0-litre V6 engine with a 2,894cc, V6, twin-turbo petrol that develops 434bhp and 550Nm of torque. Although it is the most powerful engine in the Macan range, the GTS can go from stationary to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds, which is just 0.3 seconds quicker than the Macan S. However, it has the highest 272kmph of top speed.

    Porsche Macan Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    All three variants feature the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. They also get an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

    Porsche Macan Front View

    Exterior

    The most recent update brings a few cosmetic changes to the Macan’s exterior. For starters, the redesigned front face includes a new radiator grille and large air intakes with integrated daytime running lights. Besides, Porsche has also tweaked the headlamps and rear lights with a light bar and has given a new diffuser too. As a part of the update, Porsche offers 14 new paint options as well. Meanwhile, depending on the variant, the SUV comes with 19, 20 and 21-inch wheels.

    Porsche Macan Rear View

    Interior

    The most radical change on the inside is the new centre console. Porsche has switched from physical switches to touch-sensitive ones. Furthermore, there are still analogue dials for the instrumentation, however, with a 4.8-inch display. The cockpit also gets a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, signature analogue clock, leatherette/fabric/leather upholstery for the seats and the steering wheel from the iconic 911.

    Porsche Macan Dashboard

    Features

    The Macan comes equipped with a host of features such as a 10-speaker sound system, tri-zone temperature control, lane departure warning, hill control, front, side and curtain airbags, ambient lighting, advanced LED headlights and sports air suspension with electronically controlled dampers. Meanwhile, the new Macan takes on the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Velar, Jaguar F-Pace and the recently launched Audi Q5.

    Porsche Macan Front Row Seats
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan Gallery

