An action-packed weekend coming soon at The Valley Run 2021: The CarWale Podcast

In Episode 27 of The CarWale Podcast, our hosts interact with Rongom Tagore Mukerji, Founder of Elite Octane, the brand behind The Valley Run. Currently in its ninth edition, the Valley Run 2021 will be held on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th of December at Amby Valley, Lonavla. We catch up with Rongom as he tells us about what the event is all about, when it started, what does drag racing entail, and what all goes into making, what will be an action-packed weekend where the smell of freshly burnt rubber will ignite the passion in your soul. Click on the link below to listen to the podcast.

An action-packed week coming up: The Valley Run 2021| Episode 27 | The CarWale Podcast

The Valley Run: Eight editions and counting

The Valley Run, which is essentially a drag racing event, and as the name suggests, is held at Amby Valley in Lonavla, Maharashtra, every year. First held in March 2013, the brand will open its doors to the ninth edition in less than a week. What all does one have to look forward to? Click on the link above to find out.

CarWale’s participation at The Valley Run 2021

If the smell of freshly burnt rubber was tempting enough for you to make your way down, let us tell you that we at CarWale will also be participating at The Valley Run 2021 in the two-wheeler as well as four-wheeler category. Do come and drop in to cheer for us as well as the other participants, or just come in and say hi. We can’t wait to meet you at the event. We participated in the 2019 edition of The Valley Run with the Audi RS5 and scored a podium finish! To read our report of the same, click here.