Suzuki Fronx launched in South Africa with two variants and bigger engine

- Offered in two variants

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Suzuki has introduced the Fronx crossover in the South African market at a starting price of R279,000 (Rs. 12.23 lakh). The model can be had in two variants – GL and GLX, with one powertrain option. The Baleno-based coupe is manufactured and exported from India.

Powertrain and specification of Suzuki Fronx

The biggest difference from the model sold here in India is the engine it comes equipped with. The South Africa-spec Fronx is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic unit. This motor is capable of producing 102bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. This same engine is offered with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 in India.

South Africa-spec Fronx feature list

In terms of features, the top-spec GLX variant of the Fronx comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, and ambient lighting. Also on offer are features such as cruise control, six airbags, automatic headlamps, hill hold control, ABS with EBD, telescopic-adjustable steering wheel, ISOFIX, and ESP.

As for its design, the South Africa-spec Fronx is identical to the one sold here in India. However, it gets a new orange exterior paint option.

India-spec Maruti Suzuki Fronx prices and engine options

In India, the Fronx is available in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine option includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre boosterjet engine. The powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual, AMT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.