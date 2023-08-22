Kia Sonet facelift spotted testing again; new details leaked

- Sonet facelift prices in India to be announced by the end of 2023

- Will get a revised exterior design and new features

2023 Kia Sonet unveiling and launch timelines

Earlier this year, we got exclusive details regarding the launch of the Sonet facelift. Scheduled to be launched towards the end of the year, the updated sub-four metre SUV from Kia is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

New Sonet facelift exterior design

As seen in the new spy shots, the Kia Sonet facelift test mule is partially camouflaged, thus revealing only select details. Visible elements include new L-shaped LED DRLs, a revised headlamp cluster, what could be vertically stacked fog lights, new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and roof rails, vertically aligned LED tail lights inspired by the new Seltos, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

Facelifted Sonet interior and features

Details regarding the interior of the 2023 Kia Sonet are scarce at the moment. That said, the sub-four metre SUV is expected to come equipped with a revised dashboard with a single-piece unit that will house a fully digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system. Also up for offer could be a dashcam, an ADAS suite, and new upholstery.

Upcoming Sonet facelift engine and specifications

Kia is expected to carry over the powertrain options from the outgoing model. These currently include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. We can expect more details to surface as the launch timeline gets closer.

