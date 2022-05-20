Spec comparison – Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo vs Kia Seltos X Line

The current lot of new car buyers in India seek a feature-rich variant with distinctive styling elements. In an effort to address this growing demand, automakers like Skoda and Kia have introduced special edition versions in the form of the Kushaq Monte Carlo and the Seltos X Line, respectively. Read below to learn more about the top differences between these two models.

Exterior

The recently launched Kushaq Monte Carlo gets glossy black surrounds around the butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille, instead of the chrome finish on the regular version. Additionally, the fascia is highlighted by a glossy black front diffuser. As for the sides, the Kushaq Monte Carlo rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels from the Octavia vRS 245. Further, the 1.5-litre TSI version gets red brake callipers, while the 1.0-litre TSI gets black callipers. To complete the overall sporty styling element, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a glossy carbon steel roof with matte black roof rails, Monte Carlo fender garnish, and chrome inserts on the door handle. The rear is highlighted by glossy black inscriptions of Skoda and Kushaq lettering.

Back in September 2021, Kia introduced the Seltos X Line in the country. This top-spec model gets a segment-first matte paint scheme called ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’. The SUV rides on a set of 18-inch wheels along with blacked-out chrome elements around the vehicle. Additionally, the vehicle also gets orange accents around the bumpers as well as side moulding.

Interior

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a dual-tone red and black upholstery along with a Monte Carlo inscription on the headrests. Further, the vehicle gets aluminium pedals and red ambient lighting on the passenger side of the dashboard which highlights its sporty character. Additionally, the vehicle gets red stitching on the door armrest as well as the centre armrest. The SUV gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps in a red theme. Interestingly, it also gets a fully digital eight-inch instrument cluster from the Slavia mid-size sedan.

The interior of the Seltos X Line is not too different from the regular model except for revised upholstery in a new blue shade called Indigo Pera. Moreover, the seats and door pads also get distinctive grey-coloured stitching. Since the X Line is based on the top-spec GT Line variant, it offers features like a wireless charger, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and more.

Engine

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine produces 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm of torque between 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available with six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission options and it also gets start-stop recuperation to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine generates 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,500-3,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG options.

Unlike the Kushaq Monte Carlo which is limited to two petrol engine options, the Seltos X Line is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the 1.4-litre T-GDI version generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Both the engine options get an automatic transmission.

Conclusion

The Kushaq is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up all the way to the Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 TSI automatic. On the other hand, the Seltos X Line petrol and diesel automatic variants are priced at Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Among the two cars, the Kushaq Monte Carlo spoils you with choices and is also competitively priced, however, it lacks the diesel option which is available in the Seltos X Line. Therefore, based on individual preferences customers can opt for either one of them.