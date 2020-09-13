Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Vs Nissan Kicks

Maruti Suzuki first showcased the petrol version of the S-Cross at the 2020 Auto Expo. Post much wait, the company launched the petrol variant of the S-Cross in the country in August. Nissan Kicks received a BS6 update in May and is available in two engine options. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the two models.

Exterior

The BS6 petrol Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has retained the design highlights from the last facelift version introduced in 2017. The vehicle is available in four colour options including nexa blue, caffeine brown, granite grey, pearl arctic white, and premium silver. In terms of visual highlights, the S-Cross features the prominent vertical slat chrome grille bulbous headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, and body cladding.

The Nissan Kicks features signature design elements draped over a unique body design. It gets a muscular design with ‘V-motion’ grille, along with faux-bash plates on the bumpers, pronounced squarish wheel arch extensions, and a contrast coloured floating roof. Overall, the Kicks offers a good presence on the road.

Interior

The petrol Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has not received any substantial update over the previous diesel version. The vehicle offers latest infotainment system along with a coloured multi-information display. The vehicle gets leather upholstery and a height-adjustable driver seat. The safety feature list in the petrol S-Cross includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt alert, speed alert, and reverse parking sensors as standard.

The Nissan Kicks borrows some of the interior design highlights from the Captur. The vehicle offers a familiar AC control and an instrument cluster design. The floating eight-inch screen stands out, while the rich brown and black faux-leather interiors offer a premium look.

Engine

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine with SHVS mild-hybrid system. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit to generate 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.

The Nissan Kicks is available in two engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol and a new 1.3-litre turbo. The bigger capacity petrol engine gets a five-speed manual transmission to produce 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre turbo engine produces 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and CVT options.

Conclusion

Both the SUVs behold a unique character. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the the SHVS mild-hybrid system along with the benefit of wide service network, while the Nissan Kicks offers benefits like a 360-degree camera, vehicle stability management system, remote engine start, idle start-stop, and more. Based on customers’ needs, either one of these is a good option to consider.