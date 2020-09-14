CarWale
    Nissan Magnite patent images leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,345 Views
    - Nissan Magnite patent images reveal design details

    - The model will be launched in FY2020

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in FY2020, new details of the Nissan Magnite have surfaced on the web. Leaked images reveal the patent for the upcoming sub-four metre SUV that was unveiled earlier this year.

    Up-front, the Nissan Magnite features the signature octagonal-shaped grille, sweptback headlamps, L shaped LED DRLs, and what seems to be fog lights on the lower end of the bumper. On either side, the model receives flared wheel arches, body cladding, roof rails, and a small quarter glass behind the rear window. At the rear, the sub-four metre will come equipped with new tail lights, a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and an integrated spoiler. Also, on offer will be faux skid plates at the front and rear.

    Inside, the upcoming Nissan Magnite will get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual-tone red and black interior theme, three-spoke steering wheel, engine start-stop button, hexagonal-shaped AC vents, digital instrument cluster, front and rear arm-rests, fixed front and adjustable rear head-rests, and honey-comb design pattern on the dashboard.

    Under the hood, the new Nissan Magnite could be powered by a 72bhp 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual unit as standard while an AMT unit and a CVT unit could be offered with the NA engine and turbo-petrol engine, respectively. Upon launch, the Nissan Magnite will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and upcoming models such as the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Renault Kiger.

