New-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS begins testing

- Next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS features extensive updates to the exterior design

- The model is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder unit producing more than 500bhp

New spy images reveal that German marquee Porsche has begun testing the all-new 911 GT3 RS ahead of its debut that could take place sometime in 2022. The new spy images give us a look at quite a few notable changes.

The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS test-mule features a super-large rear wing, new aggressive front bumper with a bigger splitter, two air outlets on the hood, fender-mounted air vents, and a massive rear diffuser. The latter also houses the centrally mounted twin-tip exhausts.

While details regarding the engine specifications are not known at the moment, we expect the 4.0-litre, six-cylinder unit to produce a significantly higher power output, somewhere north of 500bhp. The next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to be offered only with the PDK transmission, unlike the new GT3 that is likely to go on sale with a manual unit as well.