    • New-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS begins testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    484 Views
    - Next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS features extensive updates to the exterior design

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder unit producing more than 500bhp

    New spy images reveal that German marquee Porsche has begun testing the all-new 911 GT3 RS ahead of its debut that could take place sometime in 2022. The new spy images give us a look at quite a few notable changes.

    Porsche 911 Left Side View

    The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS test-mule features a super-large rear wing, new aggressive front bumper with a bigger splitter, two air outlets on the hood, fender-mounted air vents, and a massive rear diffuser. The latter also houses the centrally mounted twin-tip exhausts.

    Porsche 911 left rear three quarter

    While details regarding the engine specifications are not known at the moment, we expect the 4.0-litre, six-cylinder unit to produce a significantly higher power output, somewhere north of 500bhp. The next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to be offered only with the PDK transmission, unlike the new GT3 that is likely to go on sale with a manual unit as well.

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.91 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.03 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.87 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.94 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.79 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.95 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.80 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.82 Crore
