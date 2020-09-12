Lamborghini Aventador surpasses 10,000 units production milestone

- Lamborghini Aventador with chassis number 10,000 is headed to Thailand

- The model is powered by a 770bhp NA V12 engine

Lamborghini has reached a new milestone with the Aventador, producing 10,000 units of the V12 model in nine years. The car with chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (Grey) colour with Rosso Mimir (Red) livery and an Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (Red) and Black. The car is destined for the Thai market.

Making its debut in 2011, the Lamborghini Aventador range was introduced in the coupe form as the Aventador LP 700-4. The model was powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 690bhp and 690Nm of torque, enabling the model to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds.

In 2016, Lamborghini introduced an updated version of the Aventador, known as the Aventador S. The model produced 39bhp more than the outgoing version. The Aventador S features four-wheel drive, a four-wheel steering system, and four drive modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego. Back in 2019, the Italian marquee unveiled the Aventador SVJ, which created a record at the Nurburging with a lap time of 6:44:97 minutes. Production of the SVJ was limited to 900 units.

Last year, Lamborghini pulled the covers off the Aventador SVJ 63, a special edition with a unique setup that highlights the extensive use of carbon fiber. As the name suggests, only 63 units of the model were produced, paying homage to the year in which the brand was founded. A single unit of the model was also delivered in India, details of which can be read here.