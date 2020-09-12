Spec Comparison: BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Vs BS6 Renault Duster

Back in August, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross received a BS6 compliant petrol engine option, for the very first time. The petrol variant was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Renault’s game changer in the Indian market, the Duster received a BS6 petrol engine option in March, while the turbo variants were introduced in the country last month. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two models.

Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has retained its familiar muscular stance from the facelift version that was introduced in 2017. The vehicle continues to be offered with the prominent vertical slat chrome grille bulbous headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, and body cladding. The rear section gets prominent and wide tail lamps. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four colour options including nexa blue, caffeine brown, granite grey, pearl arctic white, and premium silver.

The Renault Duster has also retained the design element from the last facelift version. The vehicle continues to get new elements like the projector headlamps, DRLs, new alloys, updated music system, and all those features that were introduced in the revised version. The Duster is available in seven colour options like caspian blue, pearl white, moonlight silver, mahogany brown, slate grey, cayenne orange, and outback bronze. The turbo petrol features crimson red accents on the chrome grille, tailgate, roof rails, and fog lamp cover. The bold look is further accentuated with the dual-tone body colour front bumper which features muscular skid plates and signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs that complement the broad hood. The SUV rides on the 17-inch Forza diamond-cut alloy wheels. The kayak roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs, matt­e black tailgate embellisher, and the waterfall LED tail lamps further accentuate its dynamic stance.

Interior

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol gets the latest information system along with a coloured multi-information display in the top-spec variant. The vehicle gets leather upholstery and a height-adjustable driver seat. The safety feature list in the petrol S-Cross includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt alert, speed alert, and reversing parking sensors as standard.

The Renault Duster gets more or less similar to its predecessor. The new Duster facelift comes equipped with new trim for the seats and an updated MEDIANAV infotainment system. The turbo petrol gets dual-tone centre fascia with a soft-touch dashboard and door trims. Additionally, the SUV gets an ice blue graphic instrument cluster with multi-information display and a seven-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, and EcoGuide. The midnight black interior with premium blue glazed seats looks fresh and new.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine that is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is the brand’s SHVS mild-hybrid system.

The Renault Duster is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine produces 105bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine generates 152bhp at 5,500rpm and 254Nm of torque at 1,600rpm. The engine can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission or CVT with manual mode option.

Conclusion

Both the vehicles are offered with a petrol engine option. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross offers the benefit of an SHVS mild hybrid system, while the Renault Duster offers two petrol engine options to meet individual needs. Both the vehicles are available in manual and automatic options. The S-Cross offers the benefit of Maruti Suzuki’s wide service network, while the Duster is known to offer good drive quality on rough road sections. Both the vehicles have their own unique character and one may choose either of them based on individual preferences.